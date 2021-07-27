Mild earthquake strikes Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Minor tremors were felt in parts of Chamba district on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.6 on the Richter Scale struck Chamba at 0554 hrs, District Emergency Operation Centre Chamba said in a statement.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the Latitude of 32.29 degrees North, Longitude 76.65 degrees east, and depth of 10 km.

No loss of life and property was reported due to the incident. (Agencies)