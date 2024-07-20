Mild Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

JAMMU, July 20: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor was felt at 5.34 pm in the hilly district.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface at latitude 33.29 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees east, it said.

A police official said that there was no information about damage from anywhere.