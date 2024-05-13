Migrant voters after exercising their right to franchise in Jammu for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday.— Excelsior/Rakesh

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Migrant voters after exercising their right to franchise in Jammu for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday.— Excelsior/Rakesh
Migrant voters after exercising their right to franchise in Jammu for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday.— Excelsior/Rakesh

Migrant voters after exercising their right to franchise in Jammu for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on Monday.— Excelsior/Rakesh

WhatsApp Icon Follow our WhatsApp channel