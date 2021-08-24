Microsoft partners Invest India to support tech startups

New Delhi, Aug 24: Microsoft India on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Invest India to support tech startups in the country.

As part of the partnership, the Microsoft for Startups programme will work closely with Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi Mission) – a programme of the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, a statement said.

Housed and executed by Invest India, AGNIi Mission helps startups become enterprise-ready.

“With support from AGNIi Mission, Microsoft has onboarded 11 startups into the Microsoft for Startups program. These startups span various industries such as agriculture, defence & security, IT/ITeS, e-mobility, waste management, and financial services,” the statement said.

The selected startups include Amplearth Packaging & Systems, Arishti CyberTech, Daybest Research, Go Buzzr (Dev BeeTech), Prkruti (Jal Technologies), Sandbird Research & Development (provides smart electric tiller), Vasudhaika Software (Kalgudi Digital), Vecmocon Technologies, Whrrl Fintech Solutions, YCLEPT 4E Labs and Yuktix Gidabits.

Deepak Bagla, MD and CEO of Invest India, said fostering strong ties with the top enterprises in the world to nurture Indian innovation is one of the most important contributions of AGNIi in ensuring India’s continued strength in the global economy.

The startups selected to be a part of the Microsoft for Startups programme will gain access benefits like Azure credits as well as support for technology and business acceleration, focused on scaling their growth.

The startups will be able to utilise Microsoft technology, including Azure, GitHub, and M365, allowing them to quickly build and run their businesses, the statement said.

The selected startups will also get personalised technical sessions, content, and mentorship, besides being able to leverage Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, enterprise sales team, and the rapidly growing partner ecosystem to develop and execute their go-to-market strategies, it added.

“The collaboration between Microsoft and Invest India affirms our commitment to the startup ecosystem in the country. Combining the reach of Invest India’s AGNIi Mission with the tech and business resources of Microsoft for Startups, this is an exciting opportunity for startups to accelerate their aspirations for enterprise readiness,” Microsoft Director of Startups – Asia Pacific Emily Rich said. (PTI)