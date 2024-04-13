Mian Altaf Still NC Candidate From Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Seat: Omar

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday said Gujjar leader Mian Altaf was still the party’s candidate from Anantnag Rajouri Parliamentary constituency amid reports that he was not keeping well.

“We have not heard about it. If he had taken such a decision, then he would have informed us. Now that you have raised it, we will find out about it,” Abdullah told reporters here.

He said Altaf is the party’s first choice for the seat “and unless we won’t hear from his mouth, he will be our party’s face.” “We will see what has to be done. Media reports are not always true, sometimes they are wrong. As I said, unless I won’t hear it from Altaf that he won’t be able to contest citing health issues, I won’t be able to comment on it,” he said.

The party vice president said if Altaf does not contest then the party will hold consultations over it.