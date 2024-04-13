Mian Altaf Dispels Rumours About Dropping Out Of Race From Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat

SRINAGAR, Apr 13: National Conference candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency Mian Altaf Ahmad Saturday dispelled rumours about him not contesting the Lok Sabha elections, saying while he was unwell earlier, his health has now improved and he looks forward to fight the polls.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“Since before Eid, I had a fever and underwent some tests. The doctors thought I had jaundice and advised me complete rest, which I could not do. I took medicine but did not feel better. Then I underwent some more tests and was diagonised with viral fever,” Ahmad said in a video statement released here.

The influential Gujjar leader said he had told those who came to meet him at his Baba Nagri residence in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district that it would be difficult for him to campaign or contest elections if his health did not improve.

“I took the treatment for the viral fever, and today, I am feeling better,” he added.

Ahmad, a former minister, said there was no truth in the rumours being spread about him not contesting the polls.

“There is nothing like that. If my health did not get better, then definitely, I would have told the party to find an alternate candidate … My candidature already stands declared and I will contest,” he said.

His statement came after NC vice president Omar Abdullah and other party leaders went to Baba Nagri to inquire about his health.

“Omar came here, but he only came to check on my health, there was no political discussion. I told him there was no need for him to come here,” he said.

Earlier, at a function at party headquarters Nawa-i-Subha, Abdullah told reporters that the party had not heard from Ahmad about him dropping out of the race.

“We have not heard about it. If he had taken such a decision, then he would have informed us. Now that you have raised it, we will find out about it,” Abdullah said.

The NC leader said Ahmad is the party’s first choice for the seat “and unless we won’t hear from him, he will be our party’s face.” “We will see what has to be done. Media reports are not always true, sometimes they are wrong. As I said, unless I won’t hear it from Altaf that he won’t be able to contest citing health issues, I won’t be able to comment on it,” Abdullah said. (AGENCIES)