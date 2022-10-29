MHA to declare ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal-2022’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, October 29: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is all set to announce ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal-2022’ on the occasion of National Unity Day on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The award will be declared on October 31 morning when the country will be celebrating a large-scale ‘Run For Unity’ event to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is known as the Iron Man of India.

An official internal order issued by the Police Division-I of the MHA earlier this week mentioned that “Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal” for the year 2022 will be declared on October 31, 2022 as per schedule”.

In this regard, the order reads, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been requested to depute a suitable representative on October 31 to upload the declared award on MHA’s website by 9.30 am.

Instituted by the MHA on July 23, 2018, ‘Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal’ is conferred to state and Union Territory (UT) Police Forces, Central Police Organizations (CPOs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Security organizations throughout India to recognize only those operations, which have a high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the country, state and UT and have a significant impact on the security of large sections of the society.

The award is conferred for special operations in the areas such as terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations.

All recommendations for the award is sent to the MHA within three months of the special operation.

A committee in MHA screen all the nominations and recommend for award. Director Intelligence Bureau is a member of the selection committee under the Chairmanship of Home Secretary, and two Directors General of Police of states and UTs by rotation in alphabetical order and one Director General of a CAPF by rotation (the larger organisation are given preference) in the committee every year. The Union Home Minister is the competent authority to approve the final list of awardee recommended by the Selection Committee of MHA.

A certificate (Scroll) signed by the Union Home Minister is awarded to each winner alongwith the medal.

In a year, only three Special Operations are considered for award. In exceptional circumstances, the award may be given to five Special operations only to encourage state and UT police. (Agencies)