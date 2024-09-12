MHA Shuffles 33 IAS And 45 IPS Officers; 1 IAS And 3 IPS Officers Transferred From J&K, 2 IAS And 2 IPS Officers Posted To J&K

JAMMU, Sept 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India has ordered a major shuffle of 33 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 45 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

As part of this reshuffle, one IAS officer and three IPS officers have been transferred out of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Similarly, two IAS officers and two IPS officers have been newly posted to the region.

See Order Copy Click Here……