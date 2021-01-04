MHA announces Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak-2020; seven JKP officers honoured

JAMMU: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India has announced Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak-2020 for seven officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police for displaying exceptional courage and skills.

The officers who have been honoured are SP Rajouri, Chandan Kohli, SP ops Srinagar, Tahir Ashraf, ASP Budgam Amit Verma, SDPO Akhnoor, Ajay Sharma, Inspector Dilraj Singh, Inspector Syed Parveez Sajad and ASI Farooq Ahmad Mantoo.

In this regard, Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla has written to the awardees’ officers and extended his heartiest compliments and best wishes.

Director-General of Police, Shri Dilbag Singh has expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India for recognizing the service of these officers. He has said that such recognitions boost the morale of J&K Police officers and officials and plays a significant role in encouraging the force to work with more dedication and devotion.

The DGP has also congratulated the awardees and hoped that they will work with more dedication in future also. He wished them good luck for the future.

Pertinent to mention that a couple of days ago, DGP, J&K Dilbag Singh announced DGP medal and certificated for 551 Police personnel/SPOs, 52Army/BSF/CRPF/ITBP/SSB officers, personnel, 04 civilian and 22 civil officers/officials for meritorious and exemplary performance rendered by them during 2020.