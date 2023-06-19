Hot And Humid Weather To Prevail In Jammu And Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jun 19: Hot and humid weather conditions to prevail during the next six days in Jammu and Kashmir, Met officials said on Monday.

The meteorological department predicts hot and humid weather to continue for the next six days in Jammu and Kashmir with 60 per cent chances of light to moderate rain coupled with thunder and lightning likely at scattered to fairly widespread places.

It said the weather mainly remains dry, but a brief spell of Shower or thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening can’t be ruled out till June 23.

Overall except hot and humid weather there is no forecast of any major rainfall this week, the MeT office said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 16.9 degree Celsius on Monday which was 2.1 degree Celsius above normal of 14.8 degree Celsius.

The day temperature was also 3.4 degree Celsius above normal of 28.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 15.2 degree Celsius which was 1.9 degree Celsius above normal while Kokernag recorded 16.1 degree Celsius and it was 3.0 degree Celsius above normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 9.6 degree Celsius against 8.6 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.1 degree Celsius above normal.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.5 degree Celsius against 10.8 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 1.2 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

Kupwara settled at 13.2 degree Celsius for the second consecutive day on Monday and it was normal for the frontier district of Kashmir, the MeT office said.