MeT Says Hot, Humid Weather To Continue As Night Temperatures Rise In J&K

Srinagar, July 3: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, the minimum temperature recorded rise in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Quoting an official of the meteorological department, that “mainly clear, hot and humid” weather was expected till July 4 even as a “brief spell of showers may occur in some areas towards late afternoon and evening”.

From July 5 evening to July 7, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.0°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.7°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.7°C against 15.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.7°C against 16.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 13.4°C against 11.2°C on previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 28.1°C against 26.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.1°C (2.8°C above normal), Batote 20.2°C (2.7°C above normal), Katra 24.2°C(above normal by 2.2°C) and Bhaderwah 19.5° (3.5°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 9.8°C and 13.3°C respectively, the official added. (Agencies)