MeT Predicts ‘Cooler Day’ Today, Rains Till July 8 In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jul 4: Weather department here has predicted a cooler day on Tuesday with possibility of rain at scattered places during next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain at scattered places is expected in Jammu & Kashmir. Today will be a cooler day,” a meteorological department official here said.

He said on July 5, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorm at many places in J&K.

From July 6-8, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain was expected at many places of J&K. “Some places in plains of Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy spells during morning hours,” he added.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.8°C against 19.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.8°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.3°C against 11.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.0°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.2°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.8°C against 13.4°C on previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.7°C against 28.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 16.8°C (0.5°C above normal), Batote 18.5°C (1.0°C above normal), Katra 19.6°C(below normal by 2.4°C) and Bhaderwah 17.9° (1.9°C above normal), the official added. (Agencies)