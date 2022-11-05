MeT forecasts rain, snow till November 7 in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Nov 5: Weather department on Saturday forecast widespread rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir for next 2 days. While the temperature is expected to fall significantly, the MeT department also forecast heavy snowfall of 2-3 feet over higher reaches on November 6 and 7.

“On November 5, generally cloudy weather is expected at most places. Rain/snow over higher reaches is very likely to commence from evening,” a meteorological department official said .

On November 6 and 7, he said, moderate rain and snow (over higher reaches) was very likely to occur at most places of J&K. “Plains of Kashmir, mainly South, likely to receive (2-3) inches of snowfall during 6-7th,” he said, adding, “Heavy Snowfall (2-3feet) is very likely over higher reaches.”

Regarding probable impacts, he said, snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Sinthantop, Mugal road etc. during November 6-7. He said that snowfall may damage orchards.

The MeT department also issued an advisory, urging people to confirm status of the roads prior to embarking journey to avoid inconveniences.

Farmers have been advised to harvest agriculture and horticulture produces which are vulnerable to snowfall and low temperature.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said. (Agencies)