MeT Forecasts Hot, Dry Weather As Temperature Rises In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Jun 18: Amid forecast for hot and dry weather till June 23, night temperatures saw a rise at most places settling above normal across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that mainly dry weather was expected even though possibility of “brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening cannot be ruled out”. “Hot and dry weather likely to continue with maximum temperature over plains of Jammu likely to range between 38-40°C,” he said.

Regarding outlook during June 24-26, he said, “As of now, there is likelihood of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at scattered to fairly widespread places.”

However, he said, overall ‘no’ forecast of any major rainfall this week.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 13.6°C against 13.4°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 8.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 13.6°C against 12.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2°C against 13.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 10.8°C against 8.8°C on previous night and it was above normal by 1.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.7°C against 25.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.5°C (0.3°C above normal), Batote 16.7°C (0.7°C above normal), Katra 24.8°C (2.7°C above normal) and Bhaderwah 14.6°C (above normal by 0.9°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 6.9°C and 12.5°C respectively, he said. (Agencies)