Fairly Widespread Light Rain, Snow Over J&K During Next 24 Hours: MeT

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 5: Meteorological Department forecast fairly widespread light rain, snow over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Under an influence of Western Disturbance light to moderate rain/snow is expected at most places in Kashmir and some places in Jammu region between February 5 (night) and February 6 (evening). There is a possibility of snowfall in plains too.

Currently the weather in Srinagar is cloudy even as the minimum temperature was recorded above normal at most places of Kashmir valley on Sunday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, had a low of minus 1.8 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 2.2 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the season.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national recorded at minus 0.4 degree against minus 3.0 degree Celsius recorded the previous night. It was 1.1 degree Celsius above normal during this period of the year.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degree Celsius against minus 0.9 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 0.8 degree above normal during this period of the season for the valley of shepherds.

The frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara had a low of 2.9 degree Celsius against minus 1.8 degree Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir was recorded at 0.0 degree Celsius against 1.8 degree Celsius a day ago.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded at minus 6.4 degree Celsius against minus5.5 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 0.3 degrees above normal for the famous ski resort during this period of the season, MeT office said.