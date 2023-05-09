J&K Weather Likely To Remains Dry After Days Of Rains, Snowfall Dips Temp

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, May 9: The weather is likely to improve on Tuesday and remain dry after days of rains in plains and snowfall over upper reaches caused a dip in the temperature in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Meteorological department has predicted mainly dry weather with a brief spell of rain or thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening at some places, although chances are less.

The temperature is likely to rise from May 10-12 and produce warmer days followed by rain or thunderstorm at isolated places from May 13-15, the Met office said.

The day temperature has dropped from 10-12 degree Celsius while the night temperature dipped 4-5 degree Celsius after days of fresh snowfall over the upper reaches and moderate rains lashed plains of Kashmir valley triggering wintry conditions.

Srinagar received 6.4mm of rainfall, Qazigund 7.2mm, Pahalgam 25.3mm, Kupwara 8.2mm, Kokernag 19.8mm, Gulmarg 15.0mm and Kupwara 6.3mmduring the past 24 hours till 0830hours today.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.3 degree Celsius against 6.7 degree Celsius which was 4.4 degree Celsius below normal.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low 5.8 degree Celsius against 4.8 degree Celsius and it was 3.4 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.8 degree Celsius against 2.6 degree Celsius which was 3.7 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist hot spot.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.0 degree Celsius against 2.2 degree Celsius and it was 5.2 degree Celsius below normal for the famous picnic hotspot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg had a low of minus 0.5 degree Celsius against minus 0.4 degree Celsius and it was 5.7 degree Celsius below normal for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of 4.7 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius which was 4.6degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district on Tuesday, the Met office said.