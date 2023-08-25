MeT Advises Concerned Authorities To Be Cautious Against Landslides, Flash Floods In J&K

JAMMU, Aug 25: The weather department on Friday advised concerned authorities to remain cautious till August 26 as “rain over higher reaches may generate landslides, flash floods in vulnerable spots at lower catchments areas”.

A meteorological department official said that generally cloudy weather was expected with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain at scattered places of J&K during next 24 hours.

On August 26, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of “intermittent light to moderate rain at scattered places.”

“Although there’s no forecast of heavy rain, still all concerned are advised to remain cautious during August 25-26th as rain over higher reaches may generate landslides, flash floods in vulnerable spots at lower catchments areas,” he said.

From August 27-28, he said, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy.