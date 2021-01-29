Mess, quarters of CPPPL damaged in fire

*Workers escape unhurt

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Jan 29: Mess and residential quarters of Choudhary Power Projects Private Limited (CPPPL)—a company engaged in construction work on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway got damaged in fire at Seri area of this district.

However, there was miraculous escape for around two dozen workers, who were sleeping inside the residential quarters at the time of fire incident.

As per reports, fire broke out in the mess of CPPPL here today morning around 11 am due to leakage in LPG cylinder. The fire later engulfed the residential quarters. After 10 minutes of the fire incident, the LPG cylinder also blasted.

On getting information, police team rushed to the spot and informed the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

Fire fighters along with tenders rushed to the spot and started operation to douse the flames. Quick Rescue team and a contingent of Army also reached the spot and assisted in the fire dousing operation.

After hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control, but till then the property worth several lakhs were reduced to ashes.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

However, around 25 workers of the CPPPL were sleeping inside the residential quarters at the time of fire incident and escaped unhurt.

Ramban Police has taken cognizance in this regard.