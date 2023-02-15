Mercury Rises But Stays Below Sub-Zero Level In Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: The minimum temperature stayed below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley despite further increase on Wednesday. The weather department here has already forecast mainly dry weather till the weekend.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against the previous night’s minus 1.6°C . Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.2°C against minus 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 1.7°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 6.0°C (above normal by 3.1°C), Katra 10.6°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.4°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 10.4°C and minus 13.4°C respectively, the official said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected till February 18.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 has ended, Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. It will be followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.