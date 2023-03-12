Mercury Rises Amid Forecast For Cloudy Weather, Light Rains In J&K: MeT

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Mar 12: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places, the minimum temperature recorded increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.5°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 1.5°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.8°C against 15.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C (above normal by 1.4°C), Batote 10.5°C (above normal by 3.8°C), Katra 15.3°C (3.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.5°C (4.5°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Drass, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C and minus 11.6°C respectively.

He said generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places was expected on March 13. From 14th-17th, he said, generally cloudy weather with dry weather was expected.

“Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the official said, adding, “Generally cloudy with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places was expected during March 18-21.”