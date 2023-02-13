Mercury Plunges Amid Dry Weather In Kashmir, Minus 4.0°C in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Feb 13: The minimum temperatures recorded a plunge in Kashmir Valley with Srinagar recording minus 4.0°C on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, that there was a drop of 3.4°C against the previous night’s minus 0.6°C in Srinagar. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 10.0°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 5.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 11.0°C against minus 13.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 5.7°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 4.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 3.6°C against 5.8°C on the previous night. It was 6.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.4°C (below normal by 2.2°C), Batote minus 1.7°C (below normal by 0.9°C), Katra 5.6°C (2.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah minus 2.2°C (2.4°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 16.8°C and minus 19.8°C respectively, the official said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather was expected this week.

Kashmir is under the grip of a 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’. (Agencies)