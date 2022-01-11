Mercury Falls At Most Places In J&K, Ladakh; Deep Freeze In Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jan 11: Kashmir Valley and Ladakh continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures with famous resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording a low of minus 10.6°C and minus 10.4°C respectively on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that except Srinagar, mercury dropped in entire Valley with the summer capital of J&K recording a low of 0.2°C same as on previous. It was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year Srinagar, he said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, recorded a drop by six notches as mercury settled at minus 10.6°C against previous night’s minus 10.0°C, he said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 2.5°C on previous night, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.°C against 0.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.7°C, same as on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 0.6 on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 6.2°C against previous night’s 9.7°C which is minus 0.6°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said. (Agencies)