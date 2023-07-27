Mentally disturbed individual reunited with family

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully reunited a mentally disturbed individual with his family in Nagrota.

Following reliable sources’ information about a person wandering aimlessly within the jurisdiction of PS Nagrota, the police brought the individual to the police station and provided him with meals.

In the efforts led by SDPO Nagrota, Akash Kohli, and assisted by SHO Nagrota, Inspector Vishav Partap Singh, a thorough search was conducted.

The individual was identified as Narayan Meena, son of Chiiter Meena, and a resident of Laxmi Pura Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

Narayan Meena was suffering from mental disturbances and was undergoing treatment.

Using the Aadhaar Card found on the individual, the police established contact with his family, who confirmed his identity.

Subsequently, the individual’s brother arrived from Rajasthan, and after completing all the necessary legal formalities, Narayan Meena was handed over to his family members.