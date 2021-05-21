Mental positivity is very essential for Covid patients, health workers & public at large: Dr. Amrita

‘I will advise everyone to smile even behind your mask’

UDHAMPUR: Dr. Amrita Thakur, a clinical Psychologist, deployed in District Hospital on Covid 19 duty today said that to maintain mental positivity was very essential for recovery of covid patients.

While sharing her views regarding Covid-19, she emphasized that this Coronavirus pandemic led to unprecedented hazards to mental health globally. In this era mental positivity is very essential for the Covid patients, health workers as well as general public also. Being a psychological medico, she stated that the surge in covid cases has developed high risk of depression, anxiety, mental fatigue.

“During this difficult time it is important to keep ourselves both physically as well as mentally healthy” she said and added “This will not only help you to fight against the virus if you get it but also help in the long run. She suggested that to eat a healthy and nutritious diet which helps ones immune system to function properly. In addition to this, she advised the general public to take care of yourself and that of your family members than everything will become so easy to handle. She further advised to take a walk and stay away from social media to develop a positive attitude.

“I will advise everyone to smile even behind your mask”. To develop a positive attitude the people should think of the doctors and paramedical staff, who work day and night to fight against this deadly virus” she advised. She said it has been observed that paranoia and hysteria are adding to the woes of both the Covid patients and the health workers. She said one should keep exercising like walking for at least 20 minutes daily and stay away from negative thoughts and news.

“We need to stay optimistic that the virus will disappear soon because we are collectively fighting it” she maintained and appealed to the public to protect themselves and not to come out of their houses without an inevitable reason.