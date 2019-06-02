Sir,

This refers to article titled ” Menstrual hygiene management” by Dr Sapna Gupta (DE 28.05.2019). Even in 21st century Menstrual hygiene is not discussed publicly as this is considered to be something a private affair. It is because of not discussing and deliberating upon this issue, that we have many areas especially in rural areas of country and even in J&K state where females suffer from various Gynecological diseases as proper care is not taken during menstrual cycle. Menstrual Hygiene Management should be made part of the school curriculum especially for the girls aged between 12 to 18 years and one class should be compulsory dedicated to this subject at least once in a week.

Low cost sanitary napkin making small scale industrial units should be set up through village self-help groups (SHGs) especially those affiliated with J&K State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) in far off villages in Doda , Kishtwar , Kupwara , Poonch, Rajouri and other backward areas of the State. Infact a Directorate of Rural Sanitation under its previous Director Indu Kanwal Chib who is presently D C Reasi had taken up one such initiative. Hope the present Director of Rural Sanitation Leena Padha will carry forward that programme with same zeal and enthusiasm.

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Chairman JK RTI

Movement