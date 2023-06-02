Members of Joint Committee on Forests (Conservation) Amendment Bill meet LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 2: Joint Committee of Parliament on Forests (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023, under the chairmanship of Rajendra Agrawal, Member of Parliament met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The meeting discussed conservation and protection of forests, digitization of forest records and public services and ensuring rapid growth and prosperity in Jammu Kashmir.

The Committee is on a study visit to Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir to receive the inputs and suggestions from members of Government organizations on the proposed Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

C.P. Goyal, Director General Forests; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Forests; and Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K were also present during the meeting.