Member, DDC Srinagar and Haj Committee of India calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar, May 12: Er. Aijaz Hussain, Member, District Development Council, Srinagar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Aijaz Hussain, who has been recently nominated as a member of the Haj Committee of India, apprised the Lt Governor about the slew of activities, arrangements, and preparations by the HCI for the smooth conduct of Haj pilgrimage.

He also briefed the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance in his constituency, particularly streamlining of functioning of stone quarries for facilitating the general public.

While interacting with the DDC member, the Lt Governor congratulated him for being nominated as a member to the Haj Committee of India, and asked him to work with dedication and zeal for ensuring proper arrangements for Haj pilgrims of J&K UT.

The Lt Governor assured him of proper redressal of all the genuine issues he presented.