Mehta releases 2nd Edition of IASOWA’s Udaan Magazine

JAMMU, APRIL 19: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today released the 2nd Edition of IAS Officers Wives Association’s (IASOWA), Udaan Magazine here at Golf Course Sidhra.

Besides the Chief Secretary the function was attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education and Information Departments, Rohit Kansal; President IASOWA, Dr. Amita Mehta and other members of the association.

Dr Mehta congratulated the association for the social work they are carrying here. He also lauded the content highlighted in this magazine. The magazine has a vibrant and colourful outlook which shall motivate the future members to continue releasing magazine, he added.

Dr. Mehta praised the President IASOWA and Chief Editor of the Magazine, Dr. Amita Mehta, Tanveer Hussain Dar and Raja Saqib Qayoom for their hard work in designing and publication of this magazine.

On the occasion, Rohit Kansal congratulated the IASOWA, J&K for their efforts and valuable contributions in helping the under privileged. He also shared that during the last one year IASOWA J&K has achieved new heights under the dynamic presidentship of Dr. Amita Mehta.

Dr. Amita Mehta, President IASOWA and Chief Editor of the Magazine praised the fellow members for their valuable contributions towards the society. She commended them for prioritising the work and activities of IASOWA despite having busy schedule.

Dr. Amita Mehta also congratulated the IASOWA family for successful launch of the 2nd edition of the magazine. She distributed momentos and certificates among the executive members and layout designers for their hard work for the attractive design and timely publication of this magazine.

Mrs. Shveta Kansal, Sub Editor of the magazine presented a vote of thanks. She acknowledged that the magazine in itself testifies the hardwork every concerned members had put in. She maintained that the publication is going to be a continuous affair of the association.