Mehbooba tried to sabotage PMAY scheme: AJKPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: All J&K Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) flayed former CM and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti for her anti-poor and anti-rural people utterances.

Addressing a press conference here today, Anil Sharma, AJKPC president said that Mehbooba Mufti tried to sabotage ‘PMAY Grameen scheme’ by instigating the people in the name of demographic change.

“It was unfortunate that the former CM who once took oath of the Constitution was unaware of PMAY Grameen scheme and made factually incorrect statement,” he said.

Sharma also said: “We strongly condemn Mehbooba Mufti’s statement on land allotment to homeless people in J&K. Her statement is reflection of her frustration.”

The AJKPC leader said these politicians have never bothered to provide any succour to the poor living in villages and instead of appreciating the initiatives of the government they are making irresponsible statements creating chaos among the poor and homeless people of J&K.

Sharma said the official statement rebutting her utterances was a clear indication that Mehbooba was unaware of the scheme and she acted immaturely to score political points by sabotaging the welfare scheme meant for poor masses in rural belts.

“There are still a number of people who are not only homeless but also landless in rural pockets of J&K,” he maintained adding: “Poor people in villages needed the government handholding and they found a ray of hope after the UT administration under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced five Marlas land for each landless family.”

AJKPC leader said that it was during PDP regime when Roshni scheme was introduced in which hundreds of kanals of land was encroached by politicians.

Ramsaroop Sharma, Des Raj Bhagat, Meena Kumari, Ramesh Chander, Jatinder Singh, Raman Kumar, Abdul Hamid, Bashir Malik and Maqsood Chowdhury also attended the press conference.