Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter Iltiza Issued Passport With 2-Yr Validity

SRINAGAR, Apr 6: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltiza has been issued a passport for two years, officials said on Thursday.

She had approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court after the travel document was denied by the passport office citing no clearance from the CID department of police.

According to a letter written by the Regional Passport Office to the additional solicitor general, Iltiza, who wishes to pursue higher studies, has been issued passport which is valid from April 5, 2023 till April 4, 2025.

Iltiza said that by giving the passport, no favour had been extended and wondered why the validity was for only two years whereas the travel document is valid for 10 years. (Agencies)