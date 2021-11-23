Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest, says PDP

SRINAGAR : People Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has been put under house arrest on Tuesday, according to party leaders.

They said Mufti was scheduled to visit families of the civilians, who were killed last week in a controversial encounter at Hyderpora in Srinagar that left four dead.

“She has been put under house arrest. The main gate of her Gupkar residence has been locked,” a PDP leader said.

However, there has been no official confirmation on Mufti’s “house arrest.”

On Sunday, Mufti along with party leaders had protested outside Raj Bhawan in Srinagar against the killing of civilians in Hyderpora. She has been demanding an apology from LG Manoj Sinha over the Hyderpora incident.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had already ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter. The investigation is still underway. (AGENCIES)