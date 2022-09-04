Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally | Since BJP Government came at Centre, hatred and anger has been increasing: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI, Sept 4: BJP-Sangh leaders divide country, deliberately create fear and hatred, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, addressing thousands of Congress supporters at the Ramlila Maidan where they had gathered to attend the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally on September 4.

Launching an all out attack on the Modi government, he said the government has shut the path of the Opposition from speaking in Parliament, and the “only way for us is to talk directly to people and tell the truth of the country to people and hear them out”.

He said this is precisely why the Congress party is starting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which will help talk directly to people and discuss their issues.

Accusing Mr. Modi, the BJP and the RSS of spreading fear and hatred, and weakening the country, the Congress scion said it will not benefit India, but China and Pakistan.

He accused the Modi dispensation of being unable to provide employment and benefit only select two big industrialists, who are “working for the prime minister 24 hours”. He alleged that the Prime Minister, in turn, is also working 24 hours for these two industrialists.

“Ever since the BJP government came to power at the Centre, hatred and anger has been increasing in the country. There is pressure on institutions such as media, judiciary, Election Commission, and the government is attacking all of them,” Mr. Gandhi said at the ‘Mehangai par halla bol’ rally.

“Only two industrialists are benefitting from this hatred and fear being spread in the country and the BJP is working for their benefit,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“The fear of inflation and unemployment is increasing in the country, and due to this, hatred is rising. Hatred does not benefit the country, but it only weakens the country,” he said to a loud applause.

The Congress leader also highlighted the plight of people facing lots of hardships due to price rise and unemployment, and said when the opposition tries to raise their voice in Parliament, the Modi government does not allow it to do so.

The country’s situation is such that even if it wants, it cannot give jobs to its youth, he said.

Mr. Gandhi also alleged that the three ‘black farm laws’ were brought in not to help farmers, but to benefit few industrialists.

The former Congress chief said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is important as the party has to go directly to people and tell them the truth about the country and where the nation is headed..

Many Congress workers, who came to attend the ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally, put up banners demanding that Rahul Gandhi once again lead the party.

“Rahul ji is our true leader and we have full faith in him that he will restore the glory of the Congress. He should be made the party president,” Deepesh Singh, who came to attend the rally from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh, said.

Rahul had resigned from the top post following the party’s debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi has been leading the party as interim president since August, 2019.

Rahul and a host of party leaders are expected to address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, will participate in it.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party’s 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting September 7, highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony. (Agencies)