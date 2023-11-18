Mega yoga & spiritual centre at Mantalai

The takeover proceedings for the assets established at Mantalai under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) have commenced through a committee constituted by the Govt. Eminent trusts of considerable repute have expressed a discernible interest in the judicious utilisation of assets, contingent upon the formalisation of agreements with the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The project at Mantalai stands as a testament to the transformative power of a positive approach, emerging as a marvel in its own right. The avant-garde infrastructure, equipped with ultramodern yet environmentally conscious facilities, is now a manifestation of the PMDP. This singular project, sprawling across 450 kanals of land, has achieved self-sufficiency across various domains, encompassing agriculture, solar energy, sewage treatment, battery-operated transportation, a helipad, and a state-of-the-art amphitheatre, among other features.

Following the premature demise of Swami Dharinder Brahmachari, the Mantalai Ashram languished in protracted neglect for decades, with a conspicuous absence of endeavours aimed at harnessing the assets meticulously established during the revered spiritual leader’s life. The conceptualization of this venture traces back to its inception under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme initiated by the Central Government, with a dual thrust on promoting Himalayan yoga and spiritual enlightenment while simultaneously enticing both local and global tourists. Now, it is strategically tailored to attract affluent and international tourists willing to expend considerable resources for an unparalleled experience amidst nature’s embrace. The administration is diligently endeavouring to invigorate tourism by venturing into distinctive projects such as this one. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji attracts over a crore pilgrims, and concerted efforts are underway to entice these devout visitors towards alternative destinations. Sudhmahadev, en route to Mantalai, stands as another pilgrimage site, and the integration of a yoga and wellness centre at Mantalai aligns seamlessly with the spiritual ambience of the area, fulfilling a longstanding demand from locals and stakeholders in the tourism sector to see this dormant project brought to fruition.

The Government’s role transcends commercial endeavours, primarily focusing on regional development and devising strategies to catalyse tourism. The PPP model, exemplified by the successful implementation of the Patnitop ropeway in the past, emerges as a judicious avenue for future projects. Navigating financial constraints, Mantalai has been transformed, projected to be a premier health and wellness tourist destination replete with contemporary yet environmentally conscious amenities. This endeavour promises to offer an unparalleled experience to tourists. The intention to outsource its management to a distinguished yoga and wellness trust indicates a strategic move towards ensuring its successful operation. Development authorities simply don’t have the budget or manpower to maintain these mega-assets. Financial partnerships with private players in tourism projects are a well-thought-out policy decision. The opening of Mantalai to tourists holds the potential for a transformative impact on the entire region, generating employment opportunities and fostering an invaluable experiential landscape. Although projects of this nature may seem like visionary endeavours, the sustained commitment of the Government will progressively pave the way for such monumental undertakings in the future. Establishing a network of such projects at diverse locations, strategically aligned with the unique strengths of each region, becomes imperative to stimulate tourism. The existing distinctiveness and scenic allure of each area must be effectively showcased to the global audience, compelling the Tourism Department to innovate and explore unconventional avenues to leverage the inherent beauty of every nook and cranny in Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration is dedicated to exert additional efforts to overhaul the landscape of the Union Territory. The commendable efforts of the officials instrumental in transforming the visionary dream of Mantalai into a tangible reality merit applause. While Jammu Division yearns for such transformative destinations, the success of this project will pave the way for similar initiatives in the future.