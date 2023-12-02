Meeting Friends Is Always A Delight: PM Modi To Italian Leader

New Delhi, Dec 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to a viral selfie his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni took with him on the sidelines of the COP28 meet in Dubai, saying “meeting friends is always a delight”.

Meloni had on Friday posted the selfie on X with the remarks, “Good friends at COP28” followed by hashtag ‘Melodi’, a mix of the two leaders’ surnames.

The warm picture of the two leaders smilingly into the camera has gone viral since.