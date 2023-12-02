Bills Listed To Extend Provisions Of Women’s Reservation Law In UTs Of Puducherry, J&K

NEW DELHI, Dec 2: The Government has listed two bills for introduction in the Winter session of Parliament to extend the provisions of the women’s reservation law in the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said here that since there is a provision in the Constitution, Delhi — also a Union Territory — was included in the women’s reservation bill passed by Parliament in September.

Responding to a question after an all-party meet convened by the government ahead of the session, Meghwal explained that there is no provision as yet to extend the provisions of the law in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

”That is why separate bills after discussion,” he said.

The government has listed The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, for introduction, consideration and passage in the session beginning Monday.

It seeks to insert provisions for providing reservation to women in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. Similarly, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to reserve for women a third of the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

While there is a provision for a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory is under President’s Rule at present.

Officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, the women’s reservation law seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

According to its provision, ”It shall come into force on such date as the central government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint.” During a special session of Parliament in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described the law as ”Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”.

The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity.

The law will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation exercise — redrawing of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies — will ascertain the particular seats being earmarked for women.

The quota for women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies will continue for 15 years and Parliament can later extend the benefit period. (Agencies)