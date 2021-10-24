Medium intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Leh, Oct 24: A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Ladakh on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The tremor occurred at 11.29 am at a depth of 140 kilometres in the Kargil belt of the union territory, it said.
Officials said there were no reports of any damage
The Himalayan region is prone to earthquakes. (Agencies)

