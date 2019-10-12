Medanta- The Medicity equipped with latest technology to treat brain stroke patients

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Medanta- The Medicity, Gurgram is equipped with all latest technology to treat successfully brain stroke patients.

This was stated today by Dr VP Singh, Chairman, Medanta Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta Multi -Super Specialty Hospital, while addressing a press conference, here.

Briefing about medical emergency of brain stroke, Dr VP Singh said, “Researches show that India will report almost 1.6 million cases of stroke annually by 2020 out of which one third would be disabled. A stroke occurs when part of the brain loses its blood supply and stops working. This causes the part of the body that the injured brain controls, to stop working. A stroke is a medical emergency because strokes can lead to death or permanent disability”.

Dr Singh said that there may be no warning sign of a stroke until it actually occurs. “You might be having symptoms that may warn you that you might be about to have a stroke. General symptoms of a stroke include FAST, i.e: face droop on one side when the person tries to smile, one arm lowers when the person tries to raise both arms, repetition of even a simple sentence and speech becomes slurred or hard to understand,” he added.

Click here to Watch Video

He said that during a stroke every minute counts, so if one observes any of these signs, local emergency number should be dialed immediately. Dr VP Singh, who is a specialist in Brain tumor surgery, cerebrovascular surgery, stereotactic and functional neurosurgery and Pediatric neurosurgery, said that at Medanta, all the super specialty departments including the Institute of Neurosciences works on ‘patient first’ philosophy with the team of super specialists practicing medicine of international clinical standards.

The Hospital is equipped with the latest technology like 0 Arm (Spine Suite) first of its kind in country, Brain Suite, Neuro-Navigation, Advanced Brain Tumor surgery with ALA Dye, Radio Frequency Ablation(RFA) for pain management and many others helps to deliver excellent outcomes.