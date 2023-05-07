Medanta Gurugram organizes CME on ‘Robotic Surgery in Urology Cancer’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 7: Highlighting the recent developments on “New Advances in Uro-Onco and Robotic Surgeries”, Medanta Institute of Urology organized Scientific Interactive Program (CME), here today under its Continuous Medical Education Program (CME).

Dr Puneet Ahluwalia (Director and Head – Uroncology and Robotic Surgery) was in the City of Temples to share his experiences at the CME program on the topic “Robotic Surgery in Urology Cancer (Past, Present and Future).

Dr CL Gupta (Former HoD, GMC Jammu and ASCOMS Hospital), 1st Urologist from Jammu, presided over the function as chief guest. The technical session was chaired jointly by Dr Suresh Saraf (former HoD Urology) and Dr Ashutosh Gupta (Prof and HoD, Radiation Oncology, State Cancer Institute, Jammu).

The keynote speaker from Medanta Hospital Gurugram, Dr Puneet Ahluwalia spoke on the subject “Robotic Surgery in Urology Cancer (Past, Present & Future)”with special reference to J&K and discussed various available treatments of complicated Prostate Cancer Surgery/ Robotic Radical Prostatectomy, Bladder Cancer Surgery/Robotic Radical Cystectomy with Robotic Urinary diversions, Kidney Cancer Surgery/Robotic Radical and Partial Nephrectomy, Adrenal tumors/Testicular tumor/ Penile tumor surgery and Robotic Lymph node dissection/ Retroperitoneal node .

Dr Ahluwalia shared his experience on 5 major advancements in Robotic Uro-Onco Surgeries from his over 1000 complex robotic surgeries apart from laparoscopic, endoscopic and conventional open surgeries for urological cancers. He said advances in Urological Robotic Surgeries offer benefits including precise surgery, lesser bleeding and faster recovery for patients.

The CME concluded with honoring Dr CL Gupta with a memento and a shawl for rendering his services for mankind to help the needy and poor patients. Mementos also presented to Dr Suresh Saraf and Dr Ashutosh Gupta.

The program was witnessed by Senior Consultants from GMC Jammu, State Cancer Institute, ASCOMS, AOI, SMVDNH and DHS Jammu. Registrars and PG students from GMC Jammu participated actively in Question-Answer session. The program was conducted by Dr Gaurav Vaid, a renowned Physiotherapist from Jammu.