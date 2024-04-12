NEW DELHI, Apr 12: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday advised Indians against travelling to Iran and Israel until further notice in view of the “prevailing situation in the region”.
It said Indians in the two countries should observe “utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum”.
MEA also requested all those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves.
MEA Advises Indians To Not Travel To Iran Or Israel Till Further Notice
