MD J&K Bank visits Chhoon camp in Budgam, distributes sanction letters

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 3: Going ahead with its mission of saturating KCC in Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’, J&K Bank is conducting KCC Saturation Camps across the Union Territory.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today visited one such camp in Chhoon area of Budgam district in presence of Bank’s Divisional Head (Kashmir) Tabasum Nazir, Zonal Head (Budgam) Sadat Hussain, DGM Nishikant Sharma, Cluster Head Javid Rashid, LDM Ashfaq Hussain and prominent citizens of the area amid a large number of PM Kisan beneficiaries and local residents besides officials of the Bank and other line departments.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “Agriculture is the mainstay of our economy and our farmers deserve unwavering support. The purpose of the ‘Ghar Ghar KCC Abhiyaan’ is to ensure that every farmer gets unhindered access to affordable credit facilities to drive his/her agricultural pursuits thereby facilitating the achievement of universal financial inclusion also.”

Under the KCC Scheme, MD & CEO distributed 35 sanction letters amounting to Rs 32 lakh among the PM Kisan beneficiaries.

Reiterating the Bank’s commitment to sow the seeds of progress and prosperity in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, he asserted, “In Jammu and Kashmir, we are in a mission mode to accomplish the Government’s objective of 100% KCC saturation because we know that Kisan Credit Card not only provides financial assistance to farmers but also empowers growers to make informed decisions and strike better bargains to increase their earnings.”

He urged all the eligible farmers of J&K to come forward and avail the finance scheme that has been tailored to provide them adequate and timely credit support with flexible and simplified procedure for farming requirements.