Brig Mishra holds review meeting with Secys, HoDs

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Jan 3: Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) B.D Mishra (Retd.) here today held a meeting with Departmental Secretaries and Head of Departments (HoDs) to discuss the ongoing works, public grievances along with the issues faced by the departments in carrying out developmental works.

The LG asked the Departmental Secretaries and HoDs to ensure that there is no delay in public welfare measures and directed them to meet the public in their offices to address their issues.

He inquired about the assistance provided to the families affected by fire incidents at Chiktan, Tia and Nimoo and asked the concerned officials to provide the required assistance at the earliest to the affected families.

The LG also highlighted the need to place fire tenders at Police Stations and train cops to operate the same to tackle fire incidents.

He also highlighted the importance of paying salaries to employees, including contractual and outsourced, on time.

After discussing several issues with the concerned Departmental Secretaries and HoDs, the LG stated that he would take up the matter of establishing Medical and Engineering Colleges and GDC Sankoo, expansion of airfield at Kargil, strengthening of All India Radio Kargil, drafting of recruitment rules for gazetted posts and technicians required for the installation of Pashmina Dehairing plant with the concerned Ministries and Institutions.

He asked the concerned HoD of Commerce and Industries to prepare a plan for the promotion and marketing of sea buckthorn by promoting products of Self-Help Groups to improve their livelihood.

The LG instructed the Director School Education to visit Kargil and check the completion of the detachment process of teachers and submit a report on the same.

He asked the concerned officials to conduct the exercise of delimitation of Municipal Wards in Leh and Kargil at the earliest so that the Municipal and Panchayat elections could be held in Ladakh.

LG Mishra also asked the concerned Departmental Secretary to take up the matter of engaging the maximum local youth in solar power project at Pang with the concerned implementing agency.

Kumar Surender Sinwar from ThoughtsWin Systems gave a presentation on Unique Family ID initiative and highlighted the objectives of the ID, its benefit to the Ladakhi community, its integration with existing systems, AI-powered data management, scaling up, data security and privacy, the role of ThoughtsWin System and community engagement.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Commissioner Secretary, Dr Vasanthakumar N; Commissioner Secretary, Padma Angmo; Commissioner Secretary, Kacho Mehboob Ali Khan; Commissioner Secretary, Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh; Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar; Secretary, Amit Sharma; Secretary, Yetindra Maralkar; DIG Ladakh Police, Sheikh Junaid; Chief Conservator of Forests, Sajjad Mufti; Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Santosh Sukhadeve; HoDs and concerned officials from different departments were also present in the meeting.