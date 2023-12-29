MD & CEO unveils J&K Bank Wall Calendar – 2024

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 29: MD & CEO of J&K Bank, Baldev Prakash today unveiled the bank’s wall calendar for the year 2024.

The calendar was unveiled in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers and other senior officers here at the Corporate Headquarters.

With a theme of ‘Timeless Treasures’, the Bank has showcased the fast-emerging scenic spots on the tourist-maps of J&K and Ladakh UTs in its Wall Calendar -2024. The MD also launched the bank’s e-Calendar – 2024 on the occasion.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Baldev Prakash said, J&K Bank Calendar continues to be the most sought-after thing in J&K and Ladakh during this time of the year, for, people consider it as a prized souvenir worth round the year presence in their homes and offices.

“Besides a great tool of brand promotion for the bank, our calendars have showcased Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh along with their diversity to exhibit the nature’s charming beauty weaving different cultures and varied geographies together into a uniquely beautiful tapestry,” he added.

While acknowledging the overwhelming public sentiment as validation of the love and trust for the bank in J&K and Ladakh, he said: “With annual tourist arrival numbers burgeoning to over two crore, the theme of ‘Timeless Treasure’ for Calendar 2024 is also an attempt to further showcase and popularise some of the fast-emerging tourist destinations in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

“Being significant stakeholders in the development of tourism and its allied industry, the idea also is to leverage the brand appeal of the bank to engage the larger public attention towards these fast emerging destinations so that these places also get important spots in the itinerary of major tour and travel companies,” he said, adding further that e-Calendar has also been continued to mark the bank’s presence on every digital platform and ensure that the people have access to J&K Bank calendar on the go.

Earlier, the Bank’s General Manager, Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai briefed the MD about the process that resulted in the making of Calendar -2024.

Notably, the fast-emerging tourist spots on the scenic-map of J&K and Ladakh covered in the Calendar are Tulip Garden in Sanasar Jammu, Hanle Village in Ladakh, Bangus Valley in Kupwara Kashmir, Botapathri in Gulmarg Kashmir, Tso Moriri Lake in Ladakh and Jai Valley in Bhaderwah Jammu,