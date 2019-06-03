McGrath backs Pandya to be ‘Yuvraj’ of India’s WC campaign

CHENNAI: Australian great Glenn McGrath on Monday said Hardik Pandya can be the stand out player for India in the ongoing World Cup and make the difference like Yuvraj Singh did in the 2011 edition.

Yuvraj was named player of the tournament in 2011 when he shone with both bat and ball to help India win the title for the second time.

Asked if India would miss a player like Yuvraj who provided the firepower as a finisher in 2011, McGrath said: “Pandya can play that role. DK (Dinesh Karthik) is a good finisher too. I think they have got the team to do well.

“Their bowling attack.. with Jasprit Bumrah who is up there with the best ODI bowlers in the world. The lengths he bowls and bowls quality yorkers. He is a really good finisher. They have got the team to perform really well in this World Cup. Have to see how they go in the English conditions,” said the former pacer here.

M S Dhoni will be another key player for India, said the Australian.

“There is always a lot of pressure on them (the Indian team) in a big tournament. But, they have played well in big tournaments before. But English conditions… it is going to be interesting. Dhoni I think he is going to be a key player for India.

“The experience that he has and the way he goes about the game, he knows it so well… it will benefit India. And the way Dhoni finished recently in Australia in the one-dayers… they have plenty of other quality players. It is just about being consistent,” he said.

McGrath, who is Director of Coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation here, picked England, India and Australia as his three favourites for the World Cup. (AGENCIES)