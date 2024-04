JAMMU, Apr 10: Taking strong note of violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Village Kunfer Lambardar, who allegedly participated in a rally organised by a political party, the District Election Officer (DEO) Ramban has placed the former under suspension.

Further, the DC (DEO) Ramban has appointed a Tehsildar ranked officer to inquire into the matter.