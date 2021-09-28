MBA in Marketing – Some Important Pointers!

“Marketing’s job is never done. It’s about perpetual motion. We must continue to innovate every day.” — Beth Comstock

When it comes to the business world keyword you’d be looking for is markets and marketing is the tool through which the deliverables of an organisation are made available for its right audience. The most important factor in any industry is selling and marketing and hence, it is one of the most sought after specialisations among MBA aspirants. An MBA in Marketing graduate will be eligible to work in the ever-growing sector of sales and marketing in a plethora of industries.

An MBA in Marketing equips an individual with all the necessary skills to step into the creative world of selling and also makes one qualified enough to be employed in almost any corporate establishment for every company that has a product that needs to be marketed. Where you pursue the degree significantly changes how your career path will look like. It is not only about the skills you develop or the theoretical credits you avail in the course, but also the hands-on skills you develop while working!

MBA in Marketing has seen a lot of changes in the past decade, with the digital aspect coming into the picture, several institutes now offer only courses in digital marketing.

An efficient and well-laid out MBA in Marketing course from a good college will make you perfectly industry-ready and hence develop corporate skills which can be used in a real-time and dynamic work environment. Institutes like Rayat Bahra University and XLRI provide the necessary training to their students and put great emphasis on the hands-on and practical aspects of this specialisation.

What does an MBA in Marketing provide you with?

In most cases than not, a well paid and growth-oriented job in an ambitious and high functioning corporate organisation is the ultimate goal of a candidate looking to pursue an MBA in Marketing. What really comes to mind is- How does the degree render you with the ability to take on such huge responsibilities? Here are some skills you will learn during the course of the program:

Marketing Research

Advertising and Sales Promotion

Managerial Economics

Tele-calling

Email Marketing

Customer Relationship Management

So, it becomes important for an institute to become an inspiring place for students to the wide world of sales and marketing. It mostly happens by subjecting students to various roles in the industry and emphasis on practical training and internships beyond classroom learning.

Scope after completing the degree

Most of the students who are pursuing an MBA in Marketing are looking for a return on their investment in the capital form. This can only happen when they score great jobs from the campus. Famous colleges like Rayat Bahra University and IIMs are known for their placements and it actually becomes one of the key aspects when you’re considering colleges to study. The various fields in which an individual can work after graduating are:

Brand Manager

Area Sales Manager

Marketing Manager

Digital Marketing Manager

Marketing Manager Market Research Analyst

Logistics Manager

The thing you observe with the top colleges for an MBA in Marketing is that they maintain their status by consistently performing in two categories- A good foundation in academics with an emphasis on learning important concepts and ideas and building connections with professional associations and big MNCs to facilitate placements and internships. Colleges like IIMs and Rayat Bahra University have consistently been on top on both ends.

Practical vs Theory

Opportunities come in abundance for a student who graduated from a good college like the prestigious IIMs and Rayat Bahra University. These colleges offering MBA in Marketing are really worth the money and bring out the best in any student, also providing a platform to grab a good placement offer which kick starts their career.

Choosing the perfect college becomes essential and the pursuit of striking a balance between theoretical learning and practical, hands-on implementation is what a college helps the students in.

Conclusion

Specialisation in Marketing will open new doors for you in a variety of corporate settings. So, it’s essential to keep these things in mind as you look at colleges offering MBA in Marketing. The key is to be industry ready by checking all boxes so that you can finish your graduation and start working in a corporate setting. It becomes essential to look out for new opportunities as the industry is full of them and keep hustling towards your goal!