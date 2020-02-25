Mayor kick starts various development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: Continuing the drive to provide better development & basic facilities to the residents of Jammu city, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Chander Mohan Gupta today conducted an extensive tour of Ward No.47 and 48 Bahu Fort, and Gorakh Nagar area along with Sharda Devi & Sham Lal councilors of the two wards.

Vinay Gupta BJP Jammu district president , Neeraj Puri Gandhi Nagar Mandal president , Karunaji senior BJP leader and other prominent residents of Gorkha Nagar and Bahu Fort area accompanied him besides, Arun Gupta Executive Engineer, JMC, Anil Gupta AEE, concerned Junior Engineer, field staff of various section of JMC. Mayor started the upgradation work of Shamshan Ghat at Gorkha Nagar on the demand of the public which included laying of tiles, constructing of boundary wall, broken rooms & lockers meant for placing ashes of the deceased.

This development work will be executed by the Engineering Wing of JMC at the estimated cost of 20 lakh. Mayor said that the JMC has taken up the development of cremation grounds, graveyards and Shishu Samadhian in every ward of the city on priority basis so that general public may not face any hardships when they go for last rites of a deceased person.

Later Mayor paid visit of Ward No. 29 i.e Shakti Nagar Rajpura area along with Surinder Chowdhary concerned councilor of Ward Atul Bakshi (BJYM) Mandal president Suresh Kumar, Mohinder Ji and other prominent residents of the area. Mayor kick started the construction work of lanes and drains in the lane known on Neta Ji Gali at Rajpuara Mangotorian Jammu which will be constructed at the estimated cost of Rs. 2.12 lakh on the demand of residents as this is the busy lane and people were facing problems due to its deteriorated condition.

Mayor directed the Engineering Wing to complete the work with quality material and within stipulated time period and told that JMC has almost completed the installation of new LED street lights in every corner of city of replacing old ones and if any area is left without light, they can approach him. Mayor further added that JMC has also started the construction of modern Goushalla of international level at Nagrota, development ,renovation of various water bodies, upgradation of rotaries at 19 chowks of city as well as repair of nallahs by allotting 25 lakh to every ward of JMC and other important development activities for the convenience of inhabitants of Jammu city.