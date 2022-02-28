Mayor kick starts construction work of community hall in Sarwal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 28: Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, alongwith Dinesh Gupta, Councillor of Ward number 18, today kick started the construction work of extended Community Hall within the premises of Shiv Mandir Sarwal Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that it was the long pending demand of the Mandir Committee members as well as locals of the area as people were facing great hardships especially in the rainy and hot humid weather conditions to organize Satsang or other social and religious functions due to lack of sufficient Hall in the Mandir premises. With the hectic efforts of the local Councillor, this construction work of extended Community Hall has been started today with an allotted amount of Rs 24 lakhs only so that the devotees of this temple who visit on daily basis, may be largely benefitted, he added.

The Mayor further said that JMC has already taken up the job for construction of new as well as renovation of old Community Halls within the premises of religious places or any vacant land in different wards of the city in consultation with the respective Councilors. He also appealed to the general public to come forward and cooperate with JMC in all the development activities being undertaken in different wards.

Narsingh Dass Razwal, senior BJP leader; Ishant Mahajan, BJP Yuva Morcha Distt Pardhan West; president of management committee Shiv Mandir Sarwal, Sangeeta Gupta; Karan Sharma, Krishan Sarmal, Om Parkash, Subash Chander, Amar Nath, Narinder Kumar and other prominent inhabitants of Sarwal as well as concerned Assistant Executive Engineer, Manmohan Dingra, Junior Engineer & other supervisory staff of Works Div-V were also present on the occasion.