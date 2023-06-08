Mayor JMC, Former Ministers Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, June 8: Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

He apprised the Lt Governor on various public welfare issues and important matters related to Municipal Corporation.

Raman Bhalla, former Minister met the Lt Governor and projected concerning issues of various sections of society including of POJK refugees and Daily wagers.

Abdul Gani Kohli, former Minister apprised the Lt Governor on important matters related to reconstitution of Wool Board, upgradation of Mughal Road and overall development of Kalakote.

Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the Mayor JMC and former Ministers assured them that the issues will be looked into earnestly for early redressal.