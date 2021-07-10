Mayawati flays UP Govt over violence ahead of block panchayat

LUCKNOW, July 10: She also denounced the Lakhimpur Kheri incident wherein a woman was allegedly subjected to misbehaviour by BJP workers.

In a tweet, Ms Mayawati said, “Under the current BJP dispensation, jungle raj prevails in the state which is witnessing innumerable incidents like violence in Panchayat elections and misbehaviour with a woman of Lakhimpur Kheri. Is this their rule of law and democracy? This is something to think upon.”

She alleged that the Dalit community are being attacked in the state but Union and State ministers of the community are silent.

“Now like in Azamgarh district, in Barthara Khurd village of Chandauli district also, Dalits’ are being harassed and their homes destroyed, is this their Dalit love? And the saddest part is still the Dalit ministers of the Central and UP government are silent, why? This is very concerning for all,” her another tweet read. On Thursday, Samajwadi Party accused BJP workers of misbehaving with its party woman worker, a proposer of Ritu Singh who is a SP candidate for the upcoming block panchayat chief polls. Six police personnel have been suspended, while a supporter of an independent candidate has also been arrested in connection with the crime. (UNI)