Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace

Los Angeles, Oct 8: Actor Matthias Schoenaerts will feature alongside Oscar winner Kate Winslet in her latest HBO series.

Titled “The Palace”, the limited series is created by Will Tracy and will be helmed by acclaimed director Stephen Frears.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, “The Palace” chronicles a year inside an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.

The details of the character Schoenaerts will play in the show have been kept under wraps. He is best known for featuring in movies such as “Rust and Bone”, “The Danish Girl”, “Far from the Madding Crowd” and “The Old Guard”.

Tracy will serve as showrunner for “The Palace” and executive produce with Frears, Winslet and Frank Rich. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Sprya, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe will be writers on the series.

Schoenaerts currently stars in David O Russell-directed “Amsterdam”, also featuring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington.

His upcoming projects include Canal+/Sky series “Django”, Terrence Malick’s “The Way of the Wind”, and Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2”. (PTI)